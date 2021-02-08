If 25,000 teachers and staff get vaccinated, L.A. elementary schools could reopen as soon as possible: Beutner

First-grader Felix Fuchs has his temperature checked by teacher’s aide Firoozeh Borjian at Alta Vista Elementary last week in Redondo Beach, where K-2 campuses have reopened under a waiver.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Supt. Austin Beutner said Monday that vaccinating 25,000 teachers and staff could lead to the reopening of elementary schools for a quarter of a million students as soon as state guidelines allowed, as the L.A. schools chief renewed his request for immediate access to the immunizations for educators.

Beutner stopped short of saying vaccines were a precondition for reopening, instead calling them “a critical piece to this reopening puzzle.” The L.A. teachers union, which is currently negotiating with the district on reopening issues, has said that vaccines are a prerequisite to their return.

“There are about a quarter-million students in preschool and elementary schools throughout Los Angeles Unified,” Beutner said in his weekly broadcast. “To vaccinate all who work in these schools who are not otherwise already eligible, we would need to vaccinate about 25,000 people. You heard that right — vaccinating 25,000 people will allow us to reopen elementary school classrooms for 250,000 children and help their half-million-plus family members start on the path to recovery and allow many of them to go back to work.”

That target of 25,000 would include principals, teachers, bus drivers, custodians and librarians — school nurses already have access to vaccines.

