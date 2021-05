Compton mayoral candidate Cristian Reynaga is framed by fliers at his campaign headquarters. If elected Tuesday, he would be city’s first Latino mayor — and, at 26, its youngest.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

At his campaign headquarters near Compton City Hall, Cristian Reynaga scrolled through photos of signs supporting his bid for mayor.

They had been torn down and in some cases plastered with insulting messages.

If elected Tuesday, Reynaga would be the city’s first Latino mayor — and, at 26, its youngest.

Compton became majority Latino years ago, but power is still largely in the hands of Black politicians.

