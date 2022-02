Metta Sandiford-Artest, also known as Ron Artest and Metta World Peace, knows firsthand the importance of mental health.

So does multitalented entertainer Wayne Brady.

With star athletes like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka discussing their struggles more openly, experts and advocates say now is the time to encourage those who need help to get it.

Kareen Wynter reports for KTLA’s Black History Month special on Feb. 22, 2022.