Illegal assault weapons, counterfeit items seized during raid at downtown L.A. warehouse; 3 arrested

Illegal assault weapons and counterfeit items that would have been worth more than $7 million were seized during a raid at a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles last week, officials said.

Detectives served a search warrant at the warehouse along the 500 block of Towne Avenue on Feb. 4, the Los Angeles Times reported.

LAPD officials released these images of items seized during a raid at a downtown L.A. warehouse on Feb. 4, 2021.

Detectives observed there was a manufacturing and distribution operation for counterfeit vape products that included several well-known brands at the location.

During the search, detectives seized three illegal assault weapons, including a “ghost gun” without serial numbers, LAPD officials said in a news release.

Also confiscated were more than 662,800 imitation hats, beanies, t-shirts, shoes and video games that were in violation of recorded and registered trademarks.

If they were genuine, the seized merchandize would have had a suggested retail price of $7,101,164, police said.

Three unidentified people were arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal assault weapons and counterfeiting, police said.

Officials provided the following warning: “The purchase of counterfeits products may be hazardous to your health. Manufacturers of counterfeit products are not beholden to the same rigorous materials and testing standards. In order to prevent the risk of buying counterfeit, only buy from authorized vendors and directly from the manufacturers, and do your due diligence when researching the names and places of origin of your vape product suppliers.”

Anyone with additional information about the incident, or other counterfeit crimes can call commercial crimes detectives at 213 486-5940.