Illegal fireworks blamed for sparking brush fire near homes in Colton

Illegal fireworks are being blamed for a brush fire that burned dangerously close to homes in Colton Tuesday night.

The fire was sparked between East Scenic Drive and Award Drive and took six engines to douse, the City of Colton Fire Department stated in a post on Facebook shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The blaze burned in dense vegetation near the homes but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.

Firefighters from Loma Linda and San Bernardino County also responded to help fight the brush fire, which had been extinguished by Wednesday morning.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by illegal fireworks, the Colton Fire Department stated.

No structure damage or injuries were reported.

The fire comes amid several reports in recent days of illegal fireworks being set off around Southern California.

Using illegal fireworks can result in a $1,000 fine and the possibility of being arrested.