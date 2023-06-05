A 40-year-old man and four accomplices have been arrested for running an illegal narcotics delivery service in Ventura County, authorities announced on Monday.

A three-month investigation was launched after detectives with the Ventura County Narcotics Street Team learned about the organization in March. Over the course of their investigation, authorities discovered members of the service were delivering narcotics, including counterfeit prescription pills, heroin and methamphetamine to customers from Thousand Oaks to Ojai on a daily basis.

Colton resident Edgar Nunez, 40, was identified as the head of the delivery service and was acting “as the full-time dispatcher,” according to a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities also identified three delivery service drivers, 31-year-old Javier Cruz from Canoga Park, Irving Villa and Esteban Moran, both from Colton. Alexander Hernandez, 26, from Tijuana, Mexico, was identified as another associate of the illegal narcotics operation.

On May 31, all five men were arrested in various locations and search warrants were executed at their residences, as well as an automotive service complex believed to have been operating as a stash house.

Authorities seized more three and a half pounds of heroin, over three ounces of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, 2,800 counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, seven firearms and cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of the illegal drugs.

Firearms, narcotics and cash seized on May 31, 2023, after a three-month investigation in Ventura County. (VCSO)

“The fraudulent prescription pills, along with the three and half pounds of heroin seized in the investigation alone, is enough opiates to kills thousands of people,” the release noted.