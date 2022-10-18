A commercial burglary suspect was unable to get away from a speedy police officer in Seal Beach.

The Seal Beach Police Department shared a video of the foot pursuit of the suspect with some creative editing.

The video, which was posted on Instagram, showed an officer chase after a suspect who allegedly smashed a window and broke into an undisclosed business.

Footage shows the officer give chase and quickly gain on the suspect, as he confidently taunts the suspect by shouting: “I’m faster than you, kid.”

The video was spliced with footage from ESPN and accompanied by the song “Run” by Awolnation, made famous by the social media video platform Vine.

It’s unclear where the chase took place, but the body camera footage has a timestamp of Oct. 15.

Police did not say what charges the unidentified suspect could face.