A Hollywood Hills man says he was home watching TV Sunday night when five people broke into his home and began rummaging through his belongings.

The victim said his dog barked around 11:15 p.m. but he initially believed there was just a racoon or wild animal walking across the roof of his home in the 7200 block of Pacific View Drive.

After remembering he had left a bedroom door unlocked, the victim decided to check his security cameras and saw a man with a hood in his garage.

A 911 operator told the victim to get into a bathroom and asked if he was safe.

The victim said he told the operator, “I guess I’m safe … This is a small house. These guys can come right in.”

Eventually, the victim peaked out of the bathroom to see if police had arrived and believes the suspects saw him and decided to leave the property.

When he later watched more surveillance video, the victim said he saw five people “racing out” of the house.

They were described as young men, but all of their faces were covered. Police have not provided any official descriptions or said how many intruders they were searching for.

The victim believes they used a screwdriver to gain access to the garage. He said the suspects also managed to get into a guest bedroom and got away with some items, although he’s not sure exactly what was taken.

“I saw one guy in one of the videos carrying something. I couldn’t tell what it was,” the victim said.

The victim was not injured but says he is shaken by the incident.

“I was scared …Bad enough you see one person. When I saw five,” he said.

The victim said the suspects were even taking pictures of themselves while going through his house.

The intruders were gone by the time police arrived, but they suggested he add more lights and motion sensors around the property.

The victim said he will take their advice, but he is still “freaked out” by the experience.

“I can’t sleep. My house is lit up like a Christmas tree now because I’m just freaked out.”