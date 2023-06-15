Police are searching for two armed men who robbed a taco stand in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Manchester and Towne avenues

Responding officers confirmed that a robbery had occurred and that they were searching for two suspects.

The suspects were described as two male Hispanics who were in their 20s and stood about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Both robbers were armed with guns, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

One suspect was wearing all black, according to police.

The second suspect was wearing a blue sweater and black pants.

Oscar Lozano was working at the stand when he saw the two suspects come out of a nearby van.

“It happened so fast … the guys were in a rush … they left with so little,” Lozano said.

The men first tried to rob a female coworker who didn’t have any money on her, Lozano said.

That’s when they pointed a gun at him and took the $50 to $100 he had on him.

“I’m not going to lose my life over some money,” Lozano said.

The suspects were last seen running northbound on Manchester Avenue.