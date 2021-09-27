‘I’m ready’: Rep. Karen Bass makes run for Los Angeles mayor official

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass confirmed on Monday that she is entering the 2022 race for Los Angeles mayor.

The 67-year-old Democratic congresswoman and L.A. native made the announcement on Twitter, saying: “With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together.”

Her vision for L.A. will focus on tackling the city’s homelessness crisis, according to her website.

“Karen is running for Mayor because she knows that solving this crisis means addressing the root causes of homelessness: lack of affordable housing, health care, job training, mental health services, and drug and alcohol counseling,” the site reads.

Bass, who President Joe Biden was considering for vice president, is the highest profile candidate to enter the race to replace L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2022.

L.A. City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León, City Attorney Mike Feuer and local business leader Jessica Lall are among the candidates running in the mayoral race.

Garcetti, who was nominated by Biden to serve as ambassador to India, can’t seek a third term as mayor.

If she wins, Bass would be the city’s first elected female and second Black mayor.

Bass will need to divide her time between the campaign and her duties in Washington unless she resigns from Congress, according to the L.A. Times, which first reported last week that the congresswoman intended to launch a campaign for mayor.

The six-term congresswoman grew up in the Venice and Fairfax areas of Los Angeles and was a physician’s assistant and community organizer. In 2008, she became the first Black woman speaker of the state Assembly and later led the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Karen has represented Los Angeles in both Sacramento and Washington, DC, for more than 14 years but has always stayed rooted in her community here at home,” her website reads.

With my whole heart, I'm ready. Let's do this — together.



I'm running for mayor.https://t.co/CLkJfFddHT — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) September 27, 2021