‘I’m ready to put my uniform on’: Disneyland employees looking forward to Friday reopening

Glynndana Shevlin, a furloughed food and beverage concierge at the Disneyland Hotel, hopes she’ll get her old job back soon. (Glynndana Shevlin )

For the last few weeks, Glynndana Shevlin has been anxiously monitoring her phone, waiting for a call from the Disneyland Hotel to ask her to return to her job as a food and beverage concierge.

It’s been more than a year since the Disneyland resort’s three hotels and two theme parks closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Shevlin can think of little else but resuming her old job at the Anaheim resort.

Her yearning is not just about the steady paycheck. “What I miss the most is the human contact,” said the 32-year Disneyland veteran, who lives alone with her cat. “I’m ready to put on my uniform.”

With Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park set to open Friday, Disney employees who have been rehired and those who are waiting to return to the House of Mouse say they’re eager to reunite with co-workers and will be relieved to be added back to the Disney payroll.

