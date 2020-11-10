‘I’m speechless’: Woman’s van partially swallowed by large sinkhole outside home in Crenshaw District

A large sinkhole opened up on a South Los Angeles residential street, partially swallowing a parked van on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on Buckingham Road near Obama Boulevard in the Crenshaw area, Sky5 video showed.

Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power responded and blocked off the buckled road while the white van was removed from the hole.

A crane pulled the large vehicle out shortly before 10 a.m., video from the scene showed.

The van’s owner told KTLA she was in her home around 4 a.m. when her dogs began barking and she noticed firefighters outside.

“When I came to the door and stepped out, I saw that,” Amber Anderson said, referring to the van in the sinkhole. “I’m speechless, I couldn’t believe it.”

But this wasn’t the first time the road has opened up on her street, according Anderson.

“We’ve experienced this before,” she said. “A few houses down back there, maybe three houses down, it happened. Not this bad. No cars or anything were really damaged. It wasn’t even this big.”

Anderson told KTLA the road apparently gave way because of a water main break.

“They’ve opened our ground a few times, and ever since then we’ve been having water problems, power problems, all kinds of stuff,” she explained.

There was no immediate word on when repairs would begin on the severely damaged road.