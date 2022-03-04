Image released of suspect sought in stabbing at Long Beach liquor store

An assault suspect is seen in an image released by the Long Beach Police Department on March 4, 2022.

Police asked the public for help Friday in identifying a man suspected of stabbing and injuring a woman inside a Long Beach liquor store earlier this year.

The incident occurred at a store in the 900 block of East Broadway on Jan. 30, the Long Beach Police Department tweeted.

Investigators said that while inside the store, a man wearing a red Adidas track top stabbed a woman before fleeing on foot.

There was no word on the victim’s condition or what may have motivated the attack.

Surveillance video captured an image of the suspect’s face as he removed what appeared to be a protective mask while inside the store.

The suspect was described as a Black man standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall. The man was bald with brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 562-570-7250.