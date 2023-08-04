A new burger restaurant that recently opened in Mexico is making burger enthusiasts do a double-double take since it’s drawing comparisons to U.S.-based In-N-Out restaurants.

The Mexico-based restaurant, known as In-I-Nout, serves grilled topped burgers and fries, along with a special sauce, all served on a red tray, just like In-N-Out restaurants in the U.S.

A video of the restaurant made its rounds on TikTok in early July and has garnered about one million views and more than 53,000 likes.

However, In-N-Out doesn’t seem too happy with the surprise pop-up restaurant telling KTLA that they are unable to comment “due to ongoing litigation,” seemingly signaling that the restaurant will be taking legal action against the imitation restaurant.

In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948 as a tiny stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park. Harry and Esther Snyder, the company’s founders, are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year.

For years, the restaurants could only be found in the Los Angeles area, but company officials slowly began expanding its footprint In other regions across the state and nearby states.

As of 2023, the company has 385 locations across the western half of the nation. In January, the company announced that it would open restaurants and a corporate office in Tennessee by 2026.