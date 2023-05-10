A new immersive Disney experience coming to Los Angeles on June 23 will allow Disney fans to experience their favorite films in a unique way.

The experience, created by Disney Animation and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, use projections, sounds and interactive technology to bring fan-favorite Disney animation films to life.

The multi-room experience will showcase Disney films throughout the years, from early works like “Snow White” and the 1989 version of “The Little Mermaid” to new movies like the hit animated film “Encanto, “according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The experience has already opened in multiple cities across America, like Atlanta, Las Vegas and Boston.

The immersive experience will be debuted in L.A. on June 23 at 6400 Sunset Blvd, the former Amoeba Music building.

Tickets from the immersive experience will go on sale to the general public on May 12 at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $30.

More information about the event can be found on its website.

The company Lighthouse Immersive Studios is also behind other immersive experiences, such as “Immersive Van Gogh,” “Mozart Immersive: The Soul of a Genius,” and the “Van Gogh Exhibit.”

The Van Gogh experience will close on June 11 to make way for the Disney experience.