Immersive light show experience in downtown L.A. celebrates start of Hanukkah

The holiday of lights, dreidels, potato latkes and jelly doughnuts starts Sunday evening, with free public menorah lighting ceremonies planned across Los Angeles County to mark the start of Hanukkah.

In downtown L.A., the “Lit Hanukkah” immersive family experience invites people of all faiths to celebrate and learn about Judaism’s festival to commemorate the rebuilding and rededication of the Jewish temple that followed the Maccabees’ victory over a larger Syrian army.

The immersive event, which will run through Dec. 6, features art projects, cooking-decorating, live performances and more at a projection-mapped cathedral, located at 214 S Main St, Los Angeles.

More information about the event can be found here.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 28, 2021.