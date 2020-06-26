Immigrants held at Adelanto ICE Processing Facility pepper-sprayed during peaceful protest

A guard escorts an immigrant detainee from his “segregation cell” back into the general population at the Adelanto Detention Facility on Nov. 15, 2013, in Adelanto. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Mohammed Abdelsalam remembers the scene as a war zone.

The 32-year-old asylum seeker from Egypt said that he and other detainees were peacefully protesting ongoing lockdowns at the Adelanto ICE Processing Facility near Victorville earlier this month when more than a dozen guards in riot gear shot pepper bullets and pepper spray at them.

The chemical irritant instantly caused his eyes to blur and his throat to close up. Abdelsalam, who has asthma, said he had to be taken to the facility’s medical center and given oxygen.

“I lost my breath and almost passed away,” he said. “My heart almost stopped.”

