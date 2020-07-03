Imperial County closes all in-store retail, indoor religious services as its only 2 hospitals become overrun with coronavirus

The sun sets in the border town of Calexico, near El Centro in Imperial County on March 12, 2009. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Imperial County officials Friday that he would “intervene” if they didn’t take steps to control the spread of the coronavirus. Almost a week later, county officials have rolled out a public health order closing all in-store retail and indoor religious services.

The order further states that all county parks are closed, all gatherings are barred and no residents should leave their homes unless necessary.

“Restrictions related to COVID-19 are often difficult to accept, but they have become necessary to ensure that we, as a community, all do our part to protect the health and safety of our families, friends, and neighbors,” said Luis Plancarte, chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors. “We ask that you avoid the three Cs. These are crowds, confined spaces and close contact with those outside of your household.”

The new order limits nonessential retail stores to curbside pickup only. Though indoor religious services are prohibited, outdoor services are allowed with fewer than 100 congregants. Outdoor services cannot include singing, kissing ritual objects, drinking from common cups or passing offering plates.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.