Improved air quality, cooler temps expected in L.A. County this weekend

Smoke from nearby brush fires obscures the sun along the Hansen Dam on Sept. 17, 2020.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Residents in Los Angeles County can breathe a little easier this weekend, as air quality is expected to improve for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The National Weather Service said Friday that a front of cold, low-pressure air moving in from the northwest will help clear out some of the wildfire smoke that has been smothering much of the region.

“We’re expecting better today, even better tomorrow and through the weekend,” Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard, said Friday.

The full benefits of the system will be felt in the northern portion of the state, Hoxsie said, but L.A. will receive “enough of the tail that it’ll make a big difference.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.