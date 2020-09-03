In a first, LA Pride producer names Black transgender woman as president

Sharon-Franklin Brown is seen in an undated photo shared by LA Pride.

For the first time in its 50-year history, Christopher Street West, the nonprofit organization that produces LA Pride, has named a Black transgender woman as president of its board.

Sharon-Franklin Brown will take the helm as the organization, which produces one of the nation’s oldest and largest LGBTQ celebrations, prepares to move annual events from its longtime West Hollywood home and places a renewed emphasis on diversity and social justice.

“It’s never been a more important moment for the LGBTQ-plus community and its allies to continue fighting for all of us,” Brown said in a statement. “As a robust community across Los Angeles, we value inclusiveness and diversity.”

Brown, a previous board member whose new role began Wednesday, said she is “so humbled to have been appointed … as the first Black trans woman to lead CSW/Los Angeles Pride and our community efforts forward, beyond the pandemic and election, and into the future.”

