In a year of firsts, Grant High School in Valley Glen wins L.A. Unified Academic Decathlon

Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen won the 2021 Academic Decathlon for the Los Angeles Unified School District, marking a year of firsts: the school’s first-ever win, the first virtual contest and the first time their last-minute cram sessions did not include boxes of shared Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
This was more than a big win for the high school, which serves a diverse and primarily working-class student body from the Van Nuys and North Hollywood area. For team members, it was a lifeline that helped them fend off the isolation of distance learning.
“I guess school sort of feels like an endless cycle at times, but knowing I have Decathlon right after Zoom classes is over, and we’re working toward regionals, toward state — it really just is a motivation that keeps me going,” said Yadira Castillo, who earned the highest individual score among LAUSD contestants. The next-highest scorers were Madison Sznicer from Northridge Academy High and Castillo’s Grant teammate Vivian Le.
Castillo, a third-year veteran of the decathlon, said the competition has been a saving grace during her final months of high school. The marathon study sessions over Zoom — sometimes stretching from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and until 10 p.m. on weekdays — have been exhausting, but also provided a social connection that’s been sorely missed during the school day, when many students keep their cameras off during class.
