In advance of briefing, Orange County reports 3 new coronavirus deaths, bringing total to 25

Following the daily release of new figures showing case counts and deaths, Orange County authorities are expected Thursday afternoon to provide their update on the county’s coronavirus outbreak and response.

The latest available figures show 1,425 confirmed cases in the county, with 25 deaths, three of which were reported Thursday.

The county has 51 new cases, a steep drop from Wednesday, when 87 news cases were reported.

The highest number of new cases reported occurred on April 1, with 104.

Hi, #OC. We've posted today's updated case count figures to https://t.co/V6xp020dQv. Data posted each day are always preliminary and subject to change. More information may become available as individual case investigations are completed. #OCCOVID19

“Case counts will fluctuate day to day,” the county cautions on its webpage where coronavirus statistics are shared. “It is important to look at trends over time when reviewing these data rather than drawing conclusions from any individual data point.”

The county has been providing news briefings on Mondays and Thursdays.

Expected to speak at the 3 p.m. Thursday briefing are Supervisor Michelle Steel, county Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick, Sheriff Don Barnes, District Attorney Todd Spitzer and county Executive Officer Frank Kim.

The county has struggled with its plan to house homeless people in hotels during the pandemic. Residents in Laguna Woods and neighboring Laguna Hills have both protested plans for the county’s use of local hotels.

A judge is expected to weigh the use of the Laguna Hills Inn on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times. In that case, the city has sued the county to stop the use of the hotel.

In the Laguna Woods case, the Ayres Hotel backed out of a deal with the county after a backlash from local residents. Laguna Woods Village, a large nearby retirement community, had like Laguna Hills sued in that case.

The state allocated $50 million to help localities secure hotel housing for homeless people across California, after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced “Project Roomkey” on April 3.

#OCCOVID19 | Please join us today at 3 pm for our press conference at https://t.co/HPTNAPF7cw.

