In honor of Filipino American History Month, nonprofit Search To Involve Pilipino Americans is celebrating with a virtual gala and fundraiser Saturday.

KTLA’s Cher Calvin will present at the star-studded event, which will feature stars like Nick Cannon, Ava Duvernay, Joy Koy and more.

The gala and fundraiser stars at 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit https://sipacares.org/.