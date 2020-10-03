In Huntington Beach, mask debate continued after Trump’s COVID-19 hospitalization

The day President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, many people still weren’t wearing masks near the pier in Huntington Beach. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Along the pier in Huntington Beach on Friday, the talk of President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization was fierce.

This Orange County city became a national symbol of the fight against wearing masks earlier this year and was the scene of several protests by Trump supporters demanding that Gov. Gavin Newsom reopen the economy.

There was concern for the president from voters on both sides of the political spectrum.

Trump’s timing was perfect because “he’s going to show the nation that he will recover so quickly — just in time for the election,” said Jules Adger, a retiree, walking with his dog, Gizmo, along the pier.

