In L.A., young people are spreading coronavirus — but older and sicker suffer the most

People enter a train at the 7th Street Metro Center in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County residents are urged to stay at home as much as possible as the coronavirus surges.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Coronavirus is again surging in Los Angeles County, and that has prompted calls for people to stay home as much as possible and led to discussions about a possible curfew or additional restrictions on businesses.

The disease is spiking across the county, affecting all age groups, but some remain most vulnerable. While the age of COVID-19 patients has declined, older people are still dying at very high rates from the illness.

Communities of color also remain hard hit, as do people with underlying health problems.

And young people gathering with those outside their households remains a major problem, officials say. The spread of the virus by young adults is resulting in the deaths of L.A. County’s elderly, according to Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director. People 80 and older are seeing significant increases in serious illness.

