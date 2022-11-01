In this June 8, 2010, file photo, In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline in Baldwin Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is gearing up to celebrate its 75th birthday with a massive public “shindig.”

The “75th Anniversary Festival” was announced by In-N-Out CEO, Lynsi Snyder, in a video posted to the company’s website on Tuesday.

The celebration takes place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, almost one year away from Tuesday’s announcement.

Visitors can enjoy drag racing, carnival rides, a car show, food, drinks, live musical performances and of course, their favorite In-N-Out burgers from onsite food trucks.

Food trucks serve up fresh burgers and fries in a photo provided by In-N-Out.

“Pomona Race Track is very nostalgic for me because I came here as a little girl to watch my dad race,” explains Snyder. “It’s one of those things that fits right into In-N-Out’s culture.”

Beginning in 2023, the raceway’s dragstrip will be officially renamed the “In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip,” Snyder announced in the video.

“We’re having a giant shindig at Pomona Raceway,” Snyder said in the video. “We’re going to have drag racing. We’re going to have a car show. We’re going to have concerts. We’re going to have food, fun. You’re not going to want to miss it.”

Founded in Baldwin Park in 1948, In-N-Out now operates over 336 locations across seven states — California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Texas and Oregon.