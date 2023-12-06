Southern California-based In-N-Out Burger plans to open its 399th location Thursday morning in San Juan Capistrano, the company has announced.

The restaurant is at 31791 Del Obispo St. and will feature one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 customers and covered patio seating for 28 guests.

“The restaurant will employ approximately 80 In-N-Out Burger Associates with a starting wage of $19.00 per hour,” the company said in a news release.

The very first In-N-Out burger opened in 1948 at a tiny stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park, a suburb of Los Angeles. Harry and Esther Snyder are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year. (Photo courtesy: In-N-Out Burger)

The original In-N-Out in Baldwin Park, California. (Courtesy: In-N-Out Burger)

Cars line up in the drive thru at an In-n-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021 in Pleasant Hill, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A menu is displayed in the drive thru at an In-n-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021 in Pleasant Hill, California.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FILE – In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Synder in 1948 as a tiny burger stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park, a suburb of Los Angeles. After expanding slowly in Southern California over several decades, it opened its first restaurant outside the Golden State, in Las Vegas, in 1992.

It now has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado, and will soon open its first location in Idaho.

Meridian, Idaho; Madera, California; Redlands and Sylmar are listed as “opening soon” on the company’s website – any of which could be restaurant number 400.

New Mexico and Tennessee are also part of In-N-Out’s future expansion plans.

Lynsi Snyder, the only grandchild of Harry and Esther Snyder, is the current president and CEO.

The company is headquartered in Irvine.