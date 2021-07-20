In-N-Out debunks ‘secret’ chicken sandwich claim from viral TikTok videos

The videos began appearing on TikTok earlier this month., but In-N-Out says there’s no truth to their claims. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports of a “secret” chicken sandwich at In-N-Out have surfaced on TikTok — but they’re nothing but deep-fried deception, the popular burger chain says.

In response to viral TikTok videos that purport to show customers ordering chicken sandwiches at its restaurants, Irvine-based In-N-Out has confirmed that no such item currently exists on the menu, and likely never will.

The videos began appearing on the social media platform earlier this month. One shared by the account @andynot2021 claims to show the user ordering a chicken sandwich off the “secret menu” before cutting to a shot of the sandwich, dressed and wrapped similarly as one of In-N-Out’s burgers.

“Wow, it does exist,” the TikTok user is heard remarking at the end of the video, which racked up more than 3.5 million views.

What isn’t shown in the video — nor another similar video — is the sandwich being prepped in the kitchen area, or a receipt that would indicate the sandwich actually came from the restaurant.

And there’s a simple explanation, according to In-N-Out: The videos are pranks.

“The social media videos featuring a chicken sandwich or chicken burger at our restaurants are not accurate,” a spokesperson for the company’s marketing department said in an emailed statement. “The videos were likely created as a prank, or to attract online attention.”

The spokesperson also indicated that In-N-Out has no plans to debut a chicken sandwich and will continue to focus instead on the beloved burgers, fries and drinks currently on the chain’s menu.

“We remain committed to serving just those menu items in order to allow us to keep our intense focus on the quality of the products we serve,” the statement concluded.