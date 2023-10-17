Lynsi Snyder, the granddaughter of late In-N-Out Burger co-founder Esther Snyder and current president and CEO of the company, has officially released her book “The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger.”

In-N-Out announced the book’s official debut on Instagram Tuesday and shared that it can be purchased wherever books are sold.

Book publisher Thomas Nelson described the book as the story of “how three generations have created a thriving, family-owned company, why its fans are so wildly loyal, and what led to its explosive growth and evolution into an iconic part of American culture.”

The themes throughout the book include In-N-Out’s commitment to quality, Christian faith and the importance of family, the Orange County Register reported.

A previously released excerpt of the book also revealed that In-N-Out pays its employees well since an average store manager can make more than $180,000 a year.

The California-based company will also celebrate its 75th anniversary with a festival at the newly renamed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, formally the Pomona Raceway, on Oct. 22, 2023.

Visitors can enjoy drag racing, carnival rides, a car show, food, drinks, live musical performances and In-N-Out burgers at the event.

Tickets to the event are sold out.