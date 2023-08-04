FILE – In this June 8, 2010, file photo, In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline in Baldwin Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

In-N-Out Burger, the wildly popular SoCal-based fast-food chain, has been flipping burgers for the masses since 1948.

Founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in Baldwin Park, In-N-Out is known for its sought-after “animal-style” burgers, sunflower oil-cooked french fries and old-fashioned milkshakes.

Lynsi Snyder, president and CEO and granddaughter of the late founders, recently penned a book, titled “The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger.”

The book’s description on the book’s publisher Thomas Nelson’s website details “how three generations have created a thriving, family-owned company, why its fans are so wildly loyal, and what led to its explosive growth and evolution into an iconic part of American culture.”

Lynsi shared on Instagram that she is excited about the release of her book.

Cars line up in the drive-thru at an In-n-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021, in Pleasant Hill, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“I collaborated with several retired In-N-Out family members to share stories that happened during the 75 years of our special company. It’s been an amazing experience to pull these memories. I want my family to be honored but also share the whole truth. I can’t wait to share this book with you and hope you enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed putting it together! I have waited so long to tell the true In-N-Out Story,” Snyder said.

With locations in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Texas, the company is hoping to bring its brand East with plans to open multiple restaurants in Tennessee by 2026.

Lynsi’s book is expected to hit stores on Oct. 17 for $20.99, per the publisher’s website.