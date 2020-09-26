In Orange County, COVID-19 takes wrenching toll on Latinos who have no choice but to work

Daniel Mendoza drops off a sample at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site in a Santa Ana College parking lot on Aug. 22, 2020. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

As the coronavirus swept through Orange County this summer, Huntington Beach became a national flashpoint because many residents and visitors refused to wear masks, and its streets saw several big protests opposing California’s stay-at-home order.

But data shows COVID-19 has delivered its most brutal blow not along Orange County’s upscale coast, but in the densely populated, heavily Latino communities.

Santa Ana and Anaheim — the two largest cities in the county — have had coronavirus positive test rates more than double that of the overall rate in Orange County.

While Orange County recently reported a seven-day coronavirus positive test rate of 3.1%, the rate in Santa Ana was more than double, at 8.5%. Anaheim had a positive test rate of 4.8%, a figure that’s more than 50% higher than the countywide rate.

