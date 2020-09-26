In Orange County, COVID-19 takes wrenching toll on Latinos who have no choice but to work

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel Mendoza drops off a sample at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site in a Santa Ana College parking lot on Aug. 22, 2020. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Daniel Mendoza drops off a sample at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site in a Santa Ana College parking lot on Aug. 22, 2020. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

As the coronavirus swept through Orange County this summer, Huntington Beach became a national flashpoint because many residents and visitors refused to wear masks, and its streets saw several big protests opposing California’s stay-at-home order.

But data shows COVID-19 has delivered its most brutal blow not along Orange County’s upscale coast, but in the densely populated, heavily Latino communities.

Santa Ana and Anaheim — the two largest cities in the county — have had coronavirus positive test rates more than double that of the overall rate in Orange County.

While Orange County recently reported a seven-day coronavirus positive test rate of 3.1%, the rate in Santa Ana was more than double, at 8.5%. Anaheim had a positive test rate of 4.8%, a figure that’s more than 50% higher than the countywide rate.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter