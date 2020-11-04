In-person voting going smoothly on Election Day across L.A. County

Los Angeles County kicked off Election Day with little to no lines and glitch-free voting, as many voters in the county have already cast their ballots.

In-person voting started for most California counties over the weekend as many local election officials opened polling places days early in the hopes of avoiding large crowds and long lines on Election Day.

More than 22 million people are registered to vote in California, or roughly 88% of all eligible adults in the state. But this year, all voters received a ballot in the mail as part of the state’s effort to encourage people to vote early and remotely to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, poll workers at a Hollywood Hills vote center told KTLA that voters were breezing through the polls with no lines or computer glitches.

Polling locations across the county will remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.