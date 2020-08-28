In search for killer, police release video of Historic South-Central L.A. shooting that also wounded 7-year-old boy

The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday released surveillance footage of a shooting in Historic South-Central Los Angeles that left a man dead and a 7-year-old boy in serious condition.

The suspect in the Aug. 7 shooting remains at large, authorities said.

Newly released video shows a white van driving past the camera about 15 seconds into the 41-second clip. Seconds later, what appears to be the silhouette of a person walks past the passenger side of a parked pickup truck and flashes of light suddenly emerge, appearing to be a gun firing.

Police said the video shows the shooter who targeted a 30-year-old man and a 7-year-old boy near East Adams Boulevard and South Central Avenue. The victims were sitting inside a vehicle in a parking lot when the suspect fired at them just past midnight.

Paramedics took the victims to a nearby hospital where the man died from his wounds and the boy was listed in stable condition, police said.

According to LAPD, the gunman got out of his own vehicle to approach the victims’ vehicle and shoot at them.

The suspect has been described by police as a man who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt at the time of the killing.

Police said the make and model of the white van driven by the suspect are not known.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or other tips can call LAPD homicide Detective Thompson at 213-996-4178. Calls during non-business hours, or on weekends, can be directed to 323-846-6553 or 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, visit lacrimestoppers.org or download the “P3 Tips” phone app and select L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.