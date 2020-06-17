In the Antelope Valley, a history of racism fuels suspicions over Robert Fuller’s death

Deonte Kemp lights candles at a memorial for Robert Fuller in Poncitlan Square next to Palmdale City Hall in June 2020. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Arthur Calloway, a Black man, was pulled over so many times in Lancaster by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies — asked to step out of his car and handcuffed while it was searched with little or no explanation — that he started avoiding certain streets.

In the Antelope Valley, he said, he has been confronted multiple times by racist skinheads who told him he doesn’t belong.

And so, after authorities were quick to say that the death of Robert Fuller — a 24-year-old Black man found June 10 hanging from a tree near City Hall in neighboring Palmdale — was likely a suicide, Calloway was immediately skeptical.

His heart sank when he went to the site two days later and saw no “crime scene” tape around the tree and someone mowing the grass nearby, as if nothing had happened. He thought of his own 20-year-old son.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.