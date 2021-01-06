In wake of Capitol violence, Rep. Ilhan Omar says she’s drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) posted on Twitter that she is assembling documentation to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump hours after violent Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment,” she wrote in a tweet. “Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

A mob descended on the Capitol on Wednesday after a speech by the president in which he vowed to “never concede.” The Capitol went into lockdown with lawmakers inside as Trump supporters violently clashed with police.

President-elect Joe Biden called it an “insurrection.”

