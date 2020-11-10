In West Hollywood, 2 longtime council members lose bids for reelection

West Hollywood City Councilman John Heilman speaks during a council meeting on Feb.19, 2019. (Los Angeles Times)

West Hollywood residents have ushered in a new era by voting out the two longest-serving members of the City Council.

John Heilman, a councilman since the city incorporated in 1984, and John Duran, a colorful figure who has been dogged by sexual harassment allegations, lost to two newcomers who promised a fresh perspective for a governing board once dominated by longtime incumbents.

Sepi Shyne, a 43-year-old attorney who runs a holistic healing business for humans and pets, and John Erickson, the 35-year-old director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, were the top two vote-getters among 11 candidates on the ballot in last Tuesday’s at-large election.

Both had previously been appointed by Heilman to city commissions.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

