In West Hollywood, 2 longtime council members lose bids for reelection

West Hollywood residents have ushered in a new era by voting out the two longest-serving members of the City Council.

John Heilman, a councilman since the city incorporated in 1984, and John Duran, a colorful figure who has been dogged by sexual harassment allegations, lost to two newcomers who promised a fresh perspective for a governing board once dominated by longtime incumbents.

Sepi Shyne, a 43-year-old attorney who runs a holistic healing business for humans and pets, and John Erickson, the 35-year-old director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, were the top two vote-getters among 11 candidates on the ballot in last Tuesday’s at-large election.

Both had previously been appointed by Heilman to city commissions.

