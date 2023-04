The inaugural Surfscape exposition is underway in Huntington Beach, where 60 vendors are setting up for two days of surfing-related activities and events.

Surfscape will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Huntington City Beach.

Admission is free and open to all ages and surfing skill levels.

For more information, visit the Surfscape website.