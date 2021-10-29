Incident that prompted hundreds to briefly flee LAX terminal was caused by man experiencing mental health crisis

A report of someone with a gun prompted hundreds to flee a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport and briefly grounded flights Thursday night, authorities said.

No shots were fired and no gun was found but two people were detained for questioning, according to an LAX tweet.

The incident was caused by a man who who experiencing a mental health crisis, his sister told KTLA on Friday. She says her brother has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and believed that people were out to harm him.

The man received help from trained LAX officers, who followed through with him to the mental health hospital where he was taken, the sister said.

Amid the confusion, about 300 people “self-evacuated” from Terminal 1 onto the airfield after the gun report at about 7:30 p.m., LAX said.

News reports showed dozens of people lined up against a wall near a taxiway.

In the scramble to leave, two people received minor to moderate injuries and one of them was sent to the hospital, LAX reported.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for flights but they were allowed to resume within a couple of hours.