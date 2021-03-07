Incoming cold storm to bring rain, snow to Southern California

A person wears a face mask while walking to take pictures from a viewing area overlooking the Hollywood sign shrouded by clouds during heavy rains as seen from the Griffith Observatory on December 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

A cold storm with gusty winds is expected to bring rain and snow to southern California beginning Tuesday but will do little to make up for Los Angeles’ rainfall deficit this season.

An extended period of rain or showers is expected to begin Tuesday night and continue into Thursday, bringing a total of 0.5 to 1 inch of rain in most areas. Some areas may receive up to 1.5 inches.

There is a potential for heavy snow — 6 to 12 inches — above 4,500 feet, and smaller amounts at elevations as low as 2,500 feet, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Hall. That could affect travel through Tejon Pass on Interstate 5, Soledad Pass on Highway 14 and mountain roads.

Foothill areas like La Cañada Flintridge could see a mix of rain and snow or what’s known as graupel: pellets that are formed when supercooled water droplets freeze onto snow crystals.

Here are the latest rain projections for the upcoming storm that will impact SW Calif Tue afternoon-Thu. Most areas expected to see 0.50-1.00" of rain, with local amounts up to 1.50" in foothills/mountains. #LAWeather #LArain #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/OPcxz4J3nF — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 7, 2021

