As the first in a series of cold weather storms arrives in Southern California, hazardous marine conditions, minor coastal flooding, rain and snow are predicted, the National Weather Service reported.

Widespread light rains, anywhere from 0.25 to 0.75 inches, are likely overnight tonight. The rain is expected to pass by 10 a.m. Wednesday, though temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday for Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, according to NWS.

Mountain areas above 5,000 feet are forecast to see 3 to 6 inches of snowfall. Higher elevations may see as much as 8 inches. Snow levels could drop to around the 4,000-foot mark, possibly impacting traffic on the 5 Freeway through the Tejon Pass.

“The winds are definitely going to be an issue even though we don’t have a wind advisory,” KTLA 5 Meteorologist Very Jimenez said.

Gusty 40-50 mile per hour northwest winds will follow the cold front and last well into Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered showers are forecast to pass over the mountains Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, but skies are expected to clear and turn sunny by late morning.

Temps, however, will remain in the mid 50s to 60s.

The arriving storm will increase the surf along the California coast on Tuesday, prompting officials to issue high surf advisories and beach hazard statements through Thursday.

The National Weather Service provided this marine outlook for the upcoming storm (NWSLA)

Between Wednesday and Monday, big waves are expected roll onto Southern California beaches, with the largest peaks Wednesday and Thursday and again Saturday and Sunday. Minor coastal flooding is possible, though NWS has “high confidence” that flooding will not be as bad as last week.

The National Weather Service provided this outlook for the upcoming storms. (NWSLA)

Swimmers are encouraged to stay near lifeguard towers, avoid the rocks and jetties and be careful of dangerously strong rip currents and breaking waves.

Come Saturday and Sunday, NWS calls for 40-70% chance of light showers, though snow levels could drop to as low as 3,000 feet, creating a moderate risk road delays and closures in the mountains.

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid mountain travel during this time if it all possible. However, those traveling mountain routes should pack food and water in case of long road delays and check on road conditions before heading out.