‘Incredible response’ from L.A. community allows for temporary closure of 2 animal service centers

Beginning Monday, two Los Angeles area animal centers will temporarily close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fortunately, because of the incredible response from the L.A. community, many people have stepped up to foster or adopt animals,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said when announcing the closures of the West Valley and North Central Animal Service Centers.

The mayor pointed out that more than 300 animals have been placed into foster care in the last month. New homes were found for more than 900 others and about 750 animals were placed with rescue partners.

That response allowed the city to relieve some of the workload on animal services staff members, 80 of whom are currently off due to COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related matters, by condensing their resources to the four centers that will stay open.

Any remaining animals at the two closing centers will be transferred to the East Valley, Harbor, Chesterfield Square, and West Los Angeles centers, Garcetti said.

L.A. Animal Services said there are still plenty of animals in need of homes and reminded the public that there is no evidence that animals spread the coronavirus.

If you would like to adopt a pet, please visit L.A. Animal Services website or call 888-452-7381 and have the Animal ID No. ready.

