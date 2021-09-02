Indecent exposure charges filed against trans woman over L.A. spa incident that prompted protests

Prosecutors filed multiple counts of indecent exposure this week against a transgender woman whose alleged conduct was at the center of a viral video that sparked a pair of violent protests outside a spa in Westlake this summer, according to court records and a person with knowledge of the investigation.

Darren Agee Merager was charged Monday with five counts of indecent exposure, relating to an incident that took place July 24, according to court records. The listed violation date is the same day that a viral video emerged alleging a customer had exposed their penis in front of people inside the Wi Spa.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said a news release would be issued soon and did not immediately respond to other questions.

At least one of the counts against Merager involves allegations lobbed in relation to behavior at the Wi Spa, according to a person with knowledge of the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss the matter candidly. The counts relate to alleged crimes committed on June 23 and 24, the person said.

