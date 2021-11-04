Indiana native arrested for shooting woman on Metro train in Hollywood: LAPD

Surveillance images showing the suspect in a woman’s fatal shooting on a Metro train in Hollywood were released Oct. 11, 2021, by the Los Angeles Police Department. Andre Dunlap, 23, was arrested and charged with the shooting on Nov. 4, 2021.

An arrest has been made in the Oct. 10 shooting of a woman on a Red Line Metro train in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

Andre Dunlap, 23, was arrested in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday in connection with the murder of Danielle Harlemon, police said.

Dunlap reportedly shot Harlemon in the neck when the train stopped at the Hollywood and Vine station, police said.

The LAPD worked with the FBI to capture Dunlap, who was homeless and on parole for a robbery attempt at the time of the killing, police said.

Dunlap, an Indiana native, fled back to the state after the shooting, police added.

He will be extradited back to Los Angeles, where he will face a murder charge. His bail will be set at almost $2.1 million.