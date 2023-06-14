Authorities are investigating an early-morning stabbing that left one man dead and a second person wounded in Industry Wednesday.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the 100 block of South 6th Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Arriving deputies found two men suffering from multiple stab wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. The second victim was in unknown condition, according to the news release.

A man was in custody but the relationship between the suspect and victims was not clear.

There was also no word on what may have led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.