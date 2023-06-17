The suspect Adonis Childress and the 11-month-old baby he allegedly abducted in photos from the California Highway Patrol.

Both an infant and the gang member who allegedly abducted him from the West Hills area were located on Saturday night.

The suspect was identified as Adonis Childress, 30, and the baby was identified as Jeremiah Montgomery, 11 months old, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

No further details about their discovery were released.

Childress and the baby’s mother are in a dating relationship, authorities said. A verbal argument broke out around 8 a.m. between the couple before turning physical.

The victim said Childress choked her and punched her several times in the face, causing multiple nose fractures before she lost consciousness.

Around 10 a.m., Childress dropped the victim off at a hospital and drove away with her 11-month-old baby and her cell phone inside, police said. He was seen driving a black 2013 Kia Optima sedan with a New Mexico license plate AMNF84.

The suspect is an active gang member and was considered armed and dangerous at the time, said California Highway Patrol.

At the time, the victim said she repeatedly called Childress and asked for the baby to be returned, but he allegedly refused. Her stolen cell phone was turned off.

Police said Childress is not the biological father of the kidnapped infant.

No further details were released on the condition or Childress or the baby.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call LAPD’s Topanga Division at 818-756-4800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.