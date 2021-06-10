Infant in stroller struck, hospitalized in Long Beach hit-and-run crash

An infant was hospitalized Thursday after a truck struck the stroller his mom was pushing him in, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 67th Street and Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit-and-run crash with an injury, according to Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Richard Mejia.

Upon arrival, police found a boy who had been struck by a vehicle.

The infant’s mother was pushing him in a stroller through the crosswalk when a white truck hit the stroller, police said.

Officers determined that the boy needed immediate medical attention and rushed him to a local hospital. He suffered injuries that were not life threatening, Mejia said.

The suspect in the white truck fled before officers arrived. No additional information about the suspect or the vehicle was immediately available.

Long Beach Boulevard from Artesia Boulevard to 68th Street was closed to traffic after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available.