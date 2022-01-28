Content creator worried about family’s safety after break-in at their home in the Fairfax District

Content creator Mandy Madden Kelley and her family are shaken after their home was burglarized Monday night, and Kelley claims the response from the Los Angeles Police Department did not assuage her fears.

“I can’t sleep at night anymore because I’m so scared,” Kelley said. “I feel like I have to be listening at all times to make sure I protect my family.”

Kelley, founder of Pagerie, a ultra-luxury fashion house for pets, said she and her family were asleep last Monday night when they heard someone in their backyard, “and then the alarm went off.”

She and her husband jumped out of bed and checked their security cameras.

“I was worried for my daughter’s life. She’s only 3 and a half. This man was forcing himself, he was trying also to get into our kitchen,” Kelley said.

Kelley’s husband called 911 as she looked out her bedroom window and watched the intruder break into her home office, which is located behind the house. She began recording him on her cell phone.

“He was going through my documents, my taxes. He was taking photos of my passports to my accounts. He had his phone with him,” she said.

The 911 operator told Kelley’s husband that the police were on their way, but “20 minutes went by, and no one was there yet,” she said.

“At that point, he calls them again and he says, ‘Look, I have a machete. Should I go out there?’ And that’s when they advised him not to go out there in case this man is armed,” Kelley said.

As they continued to wait for the LAPD officers to arrive, the man continued to rummage through Kelley’s office, taking documents and taking photos.

“He was calm and really cool about the entire situation, and he was very, very detailed,” she said.

When police arrived, officers spotted the man in the backyard, but the intruder ran away before he could be caught.

Kelley said police did not chase the man, and officers told her that they had responded to calls about this same man earlier in the evening.

She offered them her surveillance video, but they said they already had all of the information they needed.

“No one wants to live in L.A. anymore because they’re so worried about their safety. And they know that if they do call 911, it doesn’t make a difference at all, because it may take a really long time for someone to arrive unless their home is on fire or someone has a gun,” Kelley said.

The LAPD told KLTA that they are investigating, but could not say if an arrest has been made.