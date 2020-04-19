Information sought after woman found dead on Torrance sidewalk with head injuries

The 1600 block of Cabrillo Avenue in Torrance, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Police sought information in the mysterious death of a woman who was found on a Torrance sidewalk with apparent head injuries on Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics responded to the 1600 block of Cabrillo Avenue after receiving a report of a woman “down” on the sidewalk about 4:45 a.m., according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Alexander Martinez.

“Upon arrival, the female was discovered to be deceased,” he said in a written statement. “Preliminary investigation revealed the subject had head trauma caused by unknown means.”

The victim’s identity was not released pending notification of family, police said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will determine an official cause of death.

Martinez said the incident appeared to be “isolated,” and there was no sign of any ongoing public threat.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Torrance police at 310-328-3456. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.