Infrastructure funds on the way to repair California’s aging bridges

More than half of the state’s bridge miles are in poor or fair condition, and some of the bridges Southern Californians drive on every day could be among the structures most in need of repairs, the Orange County Register reported.

California’s busiest bridge that is considered to be “structurally deficient” is located in Sherman Oaks, where the 101 Freeway crosses over Kester Avenue.

The rest of the four busiest structurally deficient bridges are also in Los Angeles County.

They are the 5 Freeway over Marietta Street in Boyle Heights, the 134 Freeway over Pacific Avenue in Glendale and the Highway 60 Freeway over Wilcox Avenue in Montebello. Each handles more than 200,000 crossings a day.

According to the United States Department of Transportation’s National Bridge Index, more than half (about 54%) of California bridges are in “fair” or “poor” condition.

However, help is coming in the form of funding.

Billions of federal dollars are on the way to help improve and modernize bridges, according to Caltrans.

The state expects to receive about $850 million this fiscal year and $4.2 billion over the next five years to fix the state’s bridges.

Caltrans said bridges that are rated “poor” should get repair priority, but it’s too early to know which projects will begin first.

The public can view the Caltrans project book for more information.