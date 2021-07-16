Inglewood announces new parking permit restrictions to prevent SoFi Stadium attendees from overwhelming residential area

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is seen during a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants on Oct. 4, 2020. (Maxx Wolfson / Getty Images)

In an effort to prevent SoFi Stadium attendees from overwhelming residential streets during NFL games and other events, Inglewood officials on Friday announced sweeping new parking restrictions that will affect visitors and residents citywide.

Beginning this fall, permits will be required to park for more than two hours on any Inglewood city street outside the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The residential permit parking program will give local residents priority for on-street parking in residential areas,” city officials said in a statement about the change, “and will preserve and protect quality of life while alleviating increasing traffic in neighborhoods.”

The rules will be enforced with fines and towing, and signs will be installed to warn motorists, the city said, noting that parking enforcers will drive the residential permit parking districts seven days a week.

